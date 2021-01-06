Watch: Spider-Man 3 Enters The Multiverse In Awesome Fan Trailer

Not that it needs to, but Marvel has yet to spill the beans on just how it intends to explain away Tom Holland’s Spider-Man meeting other versions of himself in this year’s sequel to Far From Home. Multiverses are, after all, an established trope in superhero comics and the so-called Spider-Verse arc is arguably one of the most popular to date. While fans should fully expect events to play out somewhat differently in a live-action adaptation of the story, the central theme – multiple versions of Spider-Man coming together to fight an unprecedented threat – appears to have remained intact.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – both predecessors to Holland’s version of the character – have already been heavily linked to be reprising their roles as Peter Parker, while several other actors from stories past are all being mentioned in relation to the project, too. For instance, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina, among others, will return as Electro and Doctor Octopus respectively in what’s promising to be a spectacle-laden affair and no doubt more familiar names will emerge as 2021 progresses.

Until the time that Marvel is ready to provide an official trailer, however, fans have been coming up with their own interpretations. In fact, video editor Billy Crammer has done exactly that by splicing together footage from various films and the end result is impressive, to say the least.

Holland, Maguire and Garfield feature prominently in the concept, though it remains to be seen just how prominent the latter two’s roles will be. We’re still none the wiser, either, about why the barrier between universes has been broken, though we wouldn’t be surprised if the events of WandaVision have something to do with it.

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 17th, 2021.