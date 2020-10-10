Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster Imagines Doctor Strange As The Wizard Of Oz

The first Doctor Strange movie might have introduced the mystical arts into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there were still more than a few characters that couldn’t wrap their head around the Sorcerer Supreme’s powers. Tony Stark in particular threw no shortage of withering putdowns in Stephen Strange’s direction, and even referred to him and associate Wong as wizards on a few occasions.

Everything in the MCU makes sense in the end once the pieces all slot together, so it almost seems fitting that Benedict Cumberbatch will be returning as Doctor Strange in the upcoming Spider-Man 3. After all, Spidey showed up shortly after Tony’s first meeting with the residents of the Sanctum Santorum, and Cumberbatch is rumored to be stepping into the mentor role vacated by the death of Iron Man at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Peter Parker will no doubt refer to Strange as a wizard just like his erstwhile father figure once did in Spider-Man 3 even though they went through the wringer together in Avengers: Infinity War, and BossLogic has now gone all in on the connection between the web-slinger, the Sorcerer Supreme and Tony Stark with a Wizard of Oz-themed fan poster, which you can check out below.

Of course, there was also a Wizard of Oz reference in The Avengers that Captain America understood, so the franchise is hardly above name-dropping the classic movie. The additions of Jamie Foxx’s Electro and now Doctor Strange already guarantee that Spider-Man 3 will be markedly different from the first two installments as well, and using an 80 year-old movie as a reference point is hardly going to be the weirdest thing about it given the developments over the last week or so.