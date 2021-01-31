Spider-Man 3 Reportedly Adding Another Familiar Villain

As soon as Jamie Foxx was announced to be returning as The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 and the multiversal casting speculation kicked into overdrive, almost everyone to have played a major part in any of the web-slinger’s previous seven outings has been rumored for anything from a brief cameo to a full-blown supporting role.

However, if you’ll recall, before we had any clue about where Spider-Man 3 was heading plot-wise, Kraven the Hunter was the odds-on favorite to be the latest thorn in the side of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, given that the friendly neighborhood superhero had his secret identity revealed to the world at the end of Far From Home and Sergei Kravinoff would be the ideal candidate to track down a costumed fugitive.

Over the last few months, there’s barely even been a mention of a new villain from the main MCU timeline being thrown into the mix, though, despite Jon Watts’ previous two efforts giving Vulture and Mysterio their live-action debuts. That being said, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Jaimie Alexander would be returning as Lady Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder, and that Luke Skywalker would appear in The Mandalorian – that Mister Negative will fill that void.

While it hasn’t been made clear how heavily he’ll factor into the story, and he could end up being a secondary antagonist along the lines of how the Elementals were used in Far From Home, we’ve nonetheless heard that Martin Li’s alter ego is set to show up in some capacity. Of course, fans will know that Li founded the F.E.A.S.T. organization, which recent set photos have revealed will feature in Spider-Man 3, so it seems that an easy storytelling opportunity to bring him in is already in place. Now we’ll just have to wait and see who ends up playing the character and what kind of role he has.