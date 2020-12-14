Spider-Man 3 Reportedly Features All 3 Spideys Battling Their Villains

So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise has actively avoided using villains audiences have seen before, with Adrian Toomes’ Vulture the main antagonist of Homecoming, while Tinkerer, Shocker and Scorpion’s alter egos Phineas Mason, Jackson Brice, Herman Shultz and Mac Gargan also made their live-action debuts.

Far From Home brought Mysterio into the mix, while Quentin Beck’s misleading Elementals were based on comic book villains Hydro-Man, Molten Man, Cyclone and Sandman, although the latter was a major player in Sam Raimi’s third movie. Based on the recent swathe of casting announcements, it would be fair to say Jon Watt’s Spider-Man 3 is throwing the established precedent right out of the window.

We know that The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro is back for another round along with Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, but there’s still no word on who the big bad from the main MCU timeline is going to be. Most of the speculation had zeroed in on Kraven the Hunter, but cameras have been rolling for months now and we’re still none the wiser.

Epic Live-Action Spider-Verse Poster Puts Maguire, Garfield And Holland Front And Center 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Plot details are also firmly under wraps, but tipster Mikey Sutton has offered up some potential story developments. According to Sutton, Spider-Man 3 will see Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire battle a villain from their own pocket of reality, before all three diverge in spectacular fashion just in time for the third act.

That pairs Garfield with Jamie Foxx and Maguire opposite Molina, but the mystery remains as to who will act as Holland’s nemesis in the opening third of the movie while he’s still on the run from the authorities, before Spider-Man 3 embraces the multiverse and delivers fan service on an epic scale.