Spider-Man 3 Reportedly Features The Biggest Set Of Any MCU Movie

Advances in visual effects technology have made expansive practical sets a rarity when it comes to modern blockbusters, and nothing ruins good old fashioned movie magic like a behind the scenes look at an epic battle scene being shown in its initial form as a vast and empty soundstage covered wall to wall in green screen, populated by sparse props and an army of performers in motion capture leotards.

Of course, when you’re splurging $200 million on the sort of superhero epics that have become the bread and butter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it simply isn’t feasible to build everything from scratch, but we’re now at the stage where even the costumes worn by the likes of Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man and more are created almost entirely within a computer.

Then again, it isn’t as if the franchise has completely abandoned all things tangible, with the Spider-Man series in particular doing a lot of exterior location shooting. Insider Daniel Richtman claims that the currently shooting third installment for the web-slinger features the biggest set of any MCU movie to date, one that’s being used as the key backdrop to some truly massive action scenes.

Jon Watts’ threequel is shooting at Trilith Studios, Marvel’s regular home base that used to be known as Pinewood Atlanta, which has housed eight previous feature films and has already been used for five Disney Plus exclusive shows. Trilith has no less than eighteen soundstages, the largest of which has an area of 40000 square feet to play with, so it isn’t as though Spider-Man 3 is going to be short of space when it comes to building multiple sets and laying out the action sequences.