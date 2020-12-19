Spider-Man 3 Reportedly Starts With Peter Trying To Clear His Name

So much of the focus on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 has been directed towards the multiverse, with almost everyone to have appeared in any of the web-slinger’s previous seven live-action outings being linked with a return, that a lot of people seem to be forgetting that there’s a massive cliffhanger that needs to be dealt with first.

Anyone who didn’t stick around for Far From Home‘s post-credits scene would have been furious to discover that not only did they miss a surprise cameo from J.K. Simmons’ returning J. Jonah Jameson, but the moustachioed Daily Bugle chief also revealed Peter Parker’s secret to the world before the movie cut to black.

We know that Doctor Strange is going to be pivotal to Spider-Man 3 as the exposition machine who unravels the mysteries of the multiverse to the teenage superhero, leading to all sorts of fan-pleasing cameos as the hits presumably keep on coming throughout the second and third acts, but what we don’t know is how the narrative gets to that point.

After all, the threequel will presumably pick up right where the last installment left off, which would make Peter a fugitive from justice, and a franchise as meticulously laid out as the MCU is hardly going to gloss over such a major plot point. In fact, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Spider-Man 3 will indeed continue right from where Far From Home ended, with the first third of the movie following the hero attempting to clear his name after being publicly outed by Jameson.

There’s been plenty of speculation about how exactly he proves his innocence, but you’d imagine he’ll be in the clear by the time he teams up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to save the world.