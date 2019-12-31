Spider-Man 3 Reportedly Bringing Back Another Homecoming Character

The success of the MCU’s reintegrated re-rebooted Spider-Man has been one of their bigger achievements. Since his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland has shone in his youthful take on the character. And coming off the back of this summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, we now have news concerning a possible returning cast member for the as-yet untitled third film in the series.

If you’ll recall, Laura Harrier starred as Liz in Homecoming – Peter Parker’s initial love interest. But the events in that film (more on that soon, so if you’re wary about spoilers don’t read on) contrived to write her out of his life, and she didn’t make an appearance in Far From Home. However, we may not have seen the last of her in the franchise just yet.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow, Tom Holland is in talks to cameo in Venom 2 and that Deadpool 3 is in active development, all of which have since been confirmed – Liz is set to return for Spider-Man 3 (not that one, good lord). Not only that, but she’ll be out to exact revenge on Peter for her father’s jail time.

It’s certainly a logical character arc, and the rapid turn-around for this film series means we won’t have to wait very long to find out exactly what she has in store for the hero. If indeed Marvel does decide to bring her back, that is. After all, this is just the plan as of now and things can always change. For the time being, however, they definitely want her to return.

Of course, with Liz set for a return, you can also expect Michael Keaton to be showing his face again as well (as we previously reported). The prom car scene in Homecoming is perhaps the only time a Marvel movie has ever terrified me, but Keaton’s eyebrows have powers of mental coercion that could cut through steel. Let’s just hope he gets more scenes as exciting as that one in Spider-Man 3.