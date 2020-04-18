Spider-Man 3 Title Reportedly Has The Word Home In It

We’re still a year away from the slated 2021 release of Spider-Man 3, which is why all we know about the movie is what we’ve heard from rumors and tidbits of information that find their way online. Speaking of which, some new hearsay says that the title of the film will actually incorporate “Home” into it, much like the first two entries.

After a short hiatus as a result of Disney and Sony falling out, Tom Holland’s friendly neighborhood Spidey managed to break the curse on Spider-Man threequels and continue production unabated. Alas, with the novel coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the world, Marvel has postponed the release date of all Phase 4 movies and shut down filming on even their new Disney+ series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Of course, it’s said that the Mouse House still wishes to resume work on Spider-Man 3 through this summer, which makes sense given the movie’s July 2021 release date, but all signs point to the fact that the world still has a long way to defeat the outbreak of COVID-19, so Marvel fans should brace themselves for further delays.

That obviously won’t stop them from speculating about Spidey’s next outing, though. In fact, according to a new report, Sony’s Amy Pascal has confirmed that “Home” will be a part of the title, and with another recent rumor in mind, it’s highly likely that after Homecoming and Far From Home, the producers are going to go with Spider-Man: Home Run.

Of course, this has yet to be confirmed, but “Home Run” actually does make sense even in the context of the narrative. As we saw in the second film, Quentin Beck revealed Spider-Man’s true identity to the world and doctored the footage in London to blame Peter for everything that happened.

So, with Parker literally on the run from government agencies, Home Run seems like an apt title. Additionally, it’s said that Peter will also be hunted by Kraven the Hunter, with The Witcher‘s Henry Cavill and Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa currently being eyed for the role.

As always, fans should take this with a grain of salt until we get solid confirmation from an official source, but if they do decide to go with this title for Spider-Man 3, it’ll definitely be in keeping with the series’ overarching themes.