How Spider-Man Clears His Name In The MCU Has Reportedly Been Revealed

In all the excitement surrounding both the confirmed and heavily speculated members of the cast, a lot of people seem to have forgotten that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 has to pick up directly from where Far From Home left off, which was on a massive cliffhanger.

After Jamie Foxx was announced to be reprising his role as The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro and Benedict Cumberatch’s Doctor Strange was confirmed shortly after, almost all of the talk surrounding Tom Holland’s next outing as Peter Parker has focused exclusively on the potential introduction of a live-action Spider-Verse.

Theories are already sweeping the internet about the hows and whys, without even mentioning that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are expected to return in order to have fans everywhere spontaneously combust as all three live-action Spider-Men swing onto the screen together to defeat a common enemy, whoever it turns out to be.

However, there’s still the small matter of J. Jonah Jameson revealing Peter’s secret identity to the world, which instantly places his loved ones in a state of immediate danger. In fact, before all of the multiverse-related revelations, most people were under the impression that Spider-Man 3 would see the title hero on the run from the law as he attempts to clear his name.

That’s still set to factor heavily into the story, of course, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash weeks before it was confirmed – that he’ll get a major assist from the Sorcerer Supreme in doing so.

According to our intel, Doctor Strange will use his manipulative magical powers to erase public knowledge of Spider-Man‘s real identity. Unfortunately, we don’t have any further details on how exactly he’ll manage to do this, and it might sound like a bit of a cop out along the lines of ‘it was all a dream,’ but presumably the threequel will handle it in a manner which makes perfect sense in the context of the plot and the wider MCU.