Spider-Man Fans Celebrate Tom Holland’s Five Year Casting Anniversary

Hard though it is to appreciate now, 5 years ago Spider-Man was in something of a limbo. The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s disappointing box office performance caused Sony to rethink their plans for future movies, eventually reaching a deal with Marvel to reboot in the character in the MCU. That meant Andrew Garfield had to make way for a new face.

5 years yesterday we learnt who that new face would be – a fact the Spider-fandom (spiderlings? spiderpeople? whatever their denomination is) have been keen to celebrate. So, on that note, here are some of their best/sweetest reactions to Tom Holland’s casting anniversary.

It's been 5 years since Tom Holland was cast as Spider-Man and without doubt this is his best scene. This is perfectionpic.twitter.com/Ky0VlbwmvX — Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) June 23, 2020

not only is it my birthday but tom holland was cast as spider-man 5 years ago today i could cry 🥺 — r (@spidertomms) June 23, 2020

Happy 5th year of Tom Holland being cast as Spider-Man. I honestly couldn't ask for a better Peter Parker. The talent Tom's developed is astonishing – able to make me feel and cry for this version of Peter is incredible. From this scene alone, I knew this Peter Parker was special pic.twitter.com/ZOygBqi7Gx — 𝙹𝚜𝚖𝚞𝚝𝚝𝚢𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚜 (@smut_j) June 23, 2020

Okay so 5 Years ago @TomHolland1996 was cast as Spider-Man. And I still remember the reveal trailer that made me scream like a baby! Anyway, I really like him as Spidey and I'm hoping for a bright future ahead! pic.twitter.com/ZUudU9iOw6 — Spider-Man (@616WallCrawler) June 23, 2020

five years today tom holland was cast as spider-man/peter parker and it was one of the best decisions ever made pic.twitter.com/yukazlkyrz — stormie⁷ ⧗ (@alwaysgcf) June 23, 2020

Tom Holland was cast as Spidey 5 years ago and this was my reaction back then Oh, how he proved me wrong, big time! pic.twitter.com/5aR9ubKjai — Matty 🌙 (@matty__kirk) June 23, 2020

aww it’s been 5 years since tom holland was cast as spider-man 🥺 — cam 🌺 (@hazzababyy) June 23, 2020

Here's How Chris Evans Could Look As The MCU's Spider-Man 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In particular, I like the fan who reacted by reacting to their reaction to the 2015 announcement. To be fair to him, I shared in his doubtfulness. My overwhelming response to the news Spider-Man was getting his millionth reboot in the space of a few years was one of saturation-induced fatigue. I mean, really? Another reboot? How lame was that? I didn’t exactly feel the world needed any more Spider-Man movies, particularly when the last three had been duds.

But every credit to Marvel, as they acknowledged all the concerns fans had and tactfully worked around them. One disarming introduction circumvented the mass of too-familiar backstory threatening to drag the newbie down. It was like Tom Holland had been Spidey all along.

Now with two solo movies under his belt and a third in the works, Holland has brought the character back into the mainstream. It might be a little longer till we see Spider-Man 3 – unfortunately, the coronavirus has temporarily put the brakes on production – but I’m sure when we do it’ll be a smash.

Tell us, though, have you been celebrating Tom Holland’s Spider-Man anniversary? If so, give us your favourite moments from his five years in the iconic suit down below.