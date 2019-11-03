Spider-Man And Fantastic Four Team-Up Reportedly In The Works

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may already be the biggest and most lucrative franchise in the history of cinema, regardless of how Martin Scorsese classifies it, but the sandbox is only set to grow bigger in the coming years. Not only is the MCU expanding onto the small screen with a huge roster of shows in development for Disney Plus, but Kevin Feige also has some new toys to play with following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, with the X-Men, Deadpool and the Fantastic Four now officially under the Marvel Studios banner.

Out of those three newly-acquired properties, Deadpool 3 seems the closest to getting the green light, but both the X-Men and the Fantastic Four are going to be high-profile projects for the studio, too. While the mutant team have had their fair share of ups and downs on the big screen, the Fantastic Four have fared much worse, being the subjects of four movies that range from ‘not very good’ to ‘absolute trainwreck.’

If any studio can give the cosmically-powered squad the feature-length treatment they deserve though, it’s Marvel, and now there’s word that they might be getting a helping hand. Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who revealed that a She-Hulk show was happening and that the Inhumans are being rebooted in Ms. Marvel – have told us that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be teaming up with the Fantastic Four at some point and it could be in their MCU debut via a supporting role, working with the titular heroes in order to face off against the movie’s as-yet-undecided villain.

This chimes with what we’ve reported previously, too, which is that Reed Richards could potentially be acting as Peter Parker’s new science mentor following the demise of Tony Stark, with Avengers Tower being repurposed into the Baxter Building. With Holland set to jump between cinematic universes as part of the new Sony deal, the actor is free to lend support in other MCU projects and having him co-star in the Fantastic Four pic would be a great way to generate more interest in yet another reboot, with this set to now be the fourth big-screen incarnation of the team.