Spider-Man: No Way Home Plot Leak Teases [SPOILERS] Death

As excited as fans are for Black Widow and Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home is arguably the most-anticipated MCU movie of the year. Not only does it promise more of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, but we know that he’s set to face various enemies from the franchise’s past, with it overwhelmingly believed that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also be back to help him battle these classic villains. To date, though, no official plot details have been made public.

A new supposed leak claims to reveal the whole story, however. And while it comes from 4Chan, it does generally line up with what we’ve heard from other rumors and reports. In any case, you might want to stop reading now to avoid potentially massive spoilers. Because, according to this, the threequel will conclude in the most tragic of ways.

First Photos Revealed For Spider-Man 3 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As per the story breakdown, Holland will team up with Maguire and Garfield to stop the Sinister Six, led by Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. The grand finale takes place at the Statue of Liberty, with Maguire’s Spidey dying in battle. Holland’s Peter then manages to stop Osborn’s evil plan, but his best pal Ned (Jacob Batalon) allegedly dies as well. This leaves Parker filled with rage, causing him to almost kill the villain, but Garfield stops him and reminds Holland that he isn’t a murderer like Norman.

That’s right, apparently we should expect not one, but two heartbreaking deaths in the movie. The Raimiverse Spidey’s demise is pretty brushed over in this breakdown, but Ned’s death is ostensibly the really emotional one. Garfield’s Peter being the person to pull Holland’s back from the brink could be powerful, too, considering what he went through in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. But is this just fan fiction, or is it actually what we have in store for us when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this December? We’ll find out soon enough.