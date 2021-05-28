Spider-Man: No Way Home Reportedly Bringing Back 2 Classic Marvel Villains

Now that Alfred Molina has officially confirmed his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, that’s one villain from both the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield timelines that we know we’ll for sure be seeing in the movie, after Jamie Foxx was revealed to be returning as Electro some time ago.

Of course, a whole slew of additional antagonists have been rumored since then, but the only three to have shown up in any of the previous seven live-action blockbusters for the hero that haven’t really been mentioned too often are James Franco’s Green Goblin, Topher Grace’s Venom and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard. However, it’s now being reported by Jeff Sneider on The Sneider Cut podcast that Lizard will indeed be involved (which We Got This Covered told you months ago) and so will Paul Giamatti’s Rhino.

Obviously, it’s unclear what exactly they’ll be getting up to in the pic, but with the multiverse in play, literally anything is possible and we imagine that they’ll each only have a cameo, with it unlikely that either will be a major presence. After all, there’s a lot going on as it is in the film and though Lizard and Rhino are both big name villains, it’s tough to see them as the primary threats for Spidey.

In any case, there’ve been whispers about the marketing campaign for Spider-Man: No Way Home getting ready to kick off in the next few weeks, so hopefully we’ll have a much clearer idea of just who is and isn’t in the movie in the near future. As always, watch this space for more and be sure to let us know down below which villains you’d like to see return.