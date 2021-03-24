Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Reportedly Feature A Reunion Between [SPOILERS]

Despite everyone accepting it as a formality at long time ago, we’re still waiting on the official confirmation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, but with shooting entering the final stretch and the release date less than eight months away, it surely won’t be too long before that arrives.

The biggest hint we’ve had yet came via Garfield’s stunt double on The Amazing Spider-Man movies, who posted and quickly deleted photos showing him hanging out on an unnamed set. While that’s innocuous in itself when these guys need to work, especially after the industry was shut down for most of last year, he also tagged Tom Holland’s double from Homecoming and Far From Home.

That sounds as though it’s far from being a coincidence, but how the former Spideys factor into the narrative is still shrouded in mystery. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was announced – that we’ll be seeing two reunions between the veteran Peter Parkers and their former adversaries.

According to our intel, Maguire and Willem Dafoe will share scenes in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as will Garfield and Jamie Foxx. Although specifics remain unclear at this point, and Dafoe did of course bite the dust at the end of Sam Raimi’s first film, it would make sense to spend at least a few minutes reintroducing the quartet for audiences before they end up crossing over in the MCU timeline with Holland’s Peter Parker to battle whatever or whoever the common threat of the story turns out to be.