Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Is Reportedly Ready To Go

With the much-anticipated threequel arriving in less than six months’ time, Marvel fans are getting restless for the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. For the past month or so, the fandom has been expecting Sony – who is in charge of the marketing for the Marvel co-production – to drop a teaser promo, but so far we’ve got squat. According to the latest bit of intel on the topic, though, a trailer is “ready to go”.

Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph has shared on Twitter that her sources have informed her “the TEASER trailer (a true teaser) is ready to go.” However, Randolph is currently unable to “confirm a drop date.” The insider speculates that Marvel has requested for Sony to keep a lid on the No Way Home teaser for the moment so that they can ensure fans’ attention are focused on Loki and Black Widow. So maybe don’t expect it to arrive over the next seven days.

#SpiderManNoWayHome trailer update: I hear the TEASER trailer (a true teaser) is ready to go. However my sources still can’t confirm a drop date. There is SOME chance that #Marvel might want this week to be all about #Loki & #BlackWidow and Sony is playing along. We’ll see… pic.twitter.com/8iza8IWTbP — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 5, 2021

A fan then responded that they think the first look at Spider-Man 3 is being held off until Loki has concluded, to which Randolph agreed that this is a strong possibility.

At this point it may indeed drop after #Loki wraps…https://t.co/YDHLuj8Mjn — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 5, 2021

Disney Plus’ Loki reaches its penultimate episode this Wednesday, meaning its finale airs on July 14th. If a trailer really is ready to roll, and Marvel has got Sony to keep it by until their hit series has wrapped, then it’s feasible we could finally get to see the teaser sometime in mid-July.

Even when it does arrive, though, maybe we shouldn’t expect to see a whole lot of the movie, Randolph’s initial tweet calls it a “true teaser”, suggesting that it’s job is just to hint at the fun to come and not give anything away, which may mean it won’t feature much footage from Jon Watts’ film. So don’t go thinking we’re about to get a glimpse of, say, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield teaming up so soon.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to swing into cinemas on December 17th.