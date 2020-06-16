Spider-Man Will Reportedly Get A New Love Interest Soon In The MCU

Despite being one of Spider-Man‘s most popular supporting characters, Felicia Hardy or her masked alter-ego Black Cat have never really factored into the web-slinger’s big screen outings in any meaningful way, although it hasn’t been for a lack of trying.

Anne Hathaway was slated to play the character in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 before the project was eventually abandoned, while Rogue One star Felicity Jones appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with an eye to playing a bigger role in the potential sequels before Sony’s second Spidey franchise also imploded. Then there’s the fact that Felicia was supposed to be one of the leads in the proposed Silver & Black spinoff that may or may not be resurrected as a TV series.

With so many false starts already, it was beginning to look like Black Cat was as unlucky as her feline namesake, but we’ve now heard that the master thief will reportedly be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man series as the latest love interest for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, possibly as soon as the fourth installment.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Photo Gallery 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us that She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were in the works for Disney Plus before either was officially announced – Black Cat won’t be replacing Zendaya’s MJ as the title hero’s main squeeze, but she’s certainly set to throw a major spanner into the works that will further complicate their relationship and will act as yet another love interest for Peter Parker.

While the argument could be made that we’ve seen enough love triangles in comic book movies to last us a lifetime, Black Cat has never been given the opportunity to make an impact as part of any Spider-Man franchise, and she’d no doubt make a solid addition to the ever-expanding ensemble surrounding Tom Holland’s take on the iconic superhero.