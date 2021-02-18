Spider-Man Will Reportedly Get A Rematch Against [SPOILERS] In The MCU

Tom Holland’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War was completely shoehorned in and contributed very little to the narrative in the long run, but audiences didn’t care in the slightest.

If you remove the web-slinger from the story altogether, then you get pretty much exactly the same movie, albeit one that’d be ten or fifteen minutes shorter, not to mention the fact that the studio have freely admitted in the past that there was an alternate version of the script ready to go that didn’t feature Spidey at all if the Sony deal fell through for any reason.

That’s not a dig at either the franchise or Holland’s contributions to Civil War by any means, and one of the highlights of his brief screen time was his battle against Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes during the epic airport showdown between Team Cap and Team Tony, with the frenemies putting their mutual hatred of each other to one side briefly in order to try and beat a fifteen year-old kid into submission.

Falcon, in particular, has a habit for rubbing his fellow Avengers the wrong way with his confrontational style, as we’d already seen by that point in Ant-Man, and insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Spider-Man will get his rematch against Disney Plus’ upcoming mismatched duo in a future project, although any further details remain scarce.

The tipster doesn’t divulge the when, where, how or why, so we’ll just have to wait and see how Phase Four continues to play out before we discover if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s title heroes will indeed get the chance to settle their score with Peter Parker.