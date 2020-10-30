Spider-Man Will Reportedly Team Up With Another MCU Superhero Group

Slowly but surely, Marvel Studios are getting their hands back on all of the Defenders, if they haven’t already. There has, after all, been some conflicting reports, but either way, we know that Kevin Feige and co. have definite plans to bring these characters into the MCU. And with any luck, it’ll be the same actors in the roles.

To date, we haven’t had any firm confirmation that we’ll see Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, etc., showing up on the superhero team, but we imagine that at the very least, a few of them will be returning. Regardless of who ends up playing the parts, though, the Defenders will indeed form once again in the MCU and when they do, they might be getting some help from everyone’s favorite neighbourhood web-slinger: Spider-Man.

New Photos From The Defenders

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Taskmaster will be the main villain in Black Widow, Ben Affleck is returning as Batman in The Flash and a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, all of which were correct – one idea brewing behind the scenes at Marvel Studios is to have Spidey drop by a future Defenders-related project and join forces with the likes of Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, etc.

This doesn’t mean he’ll become a permanent member of the team or anything like that, but Marvel would like for him to share the screen with the other NYC-based heroes at some point. It could happen in a Disney Plus series or feature film, and at this stage, it’s too early to tell how it’ll come about, but we’re told that it’s definitely something the studio wants to see happen and we imagine the fans do, too.