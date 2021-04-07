Into The Spider-Verse 2 Reportedly Bringing Back 90s Animated Spider-Man Star

As one of the most enduringly popular and instantly recognizable figures in popular culture, Spider-Man has been the star of countless projects across all forms of media dating back over half a century including comic books, animated shows, video games, live-action blockbusters and many more.

Having been adapted so frequently, we’re never going to get a real answer for what the best Spidey project ever is, but for audiences of a certain generation the 1990s cartoon has definitely got to be up there. Spider-Man: The Animated Series ran for 65 episodes across five seasons between 1994 and 1998, and the opening theme tune’s guitar riff played by Aerosmith’s Joe Perry is more than enough to stir up the warm and fuzzy feelings of nostalgia.

Christopher Daniel Barnes voiced Peter Parker in the beloved show, and a new report claims that the voice actor will be returning to the fold for Sony’s upcoming animated sequel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. While he’s not expected to play a featured role in the story, Barnes is rumored to appear in several scenes before taking part in the grand finale, which will presumably once again see multiple web-slingers from various realities combine forces to defeat a shared enemy.

As well as Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Barnes also lent his vocal talents to the Ultimate Spider-Man show and multiple video games including Shattered Dimensions, Edge of Time, Marvel Heroes and Spider-Man Unlimited. He’s a hugely popular presence among diehard fans of the iconic superhero and did a fantastic job with the role, so it’ll be great to hear him back reprising the most famous performance of his career when Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 swings its way into theaters in October of next year.