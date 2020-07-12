After scooping up an Academy Award win for Best Animated Feature, there’s a real argument to be made that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the web-slinger’s best big screen outing, which is no easy feat given both the popularity of Tom Holland’s take on the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Spider-Man 2‘s continued reputation as one of the greatest comic book movies ever made.

Following the wave of critical acclaim and commercial success that greeted Miles Morales’ first feature-length outing, an entire universe is set to spawn from Spider-Verse, with multiple characters rumored to be getting their own spinoffs, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller spearheading a number of animated Marvel projects for the small screen and Sony even reportedly considering a live-action adaptation that would unite Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Before all that happens, though, there’s the small matter of the Into the Spider-Verse sequel itself, which isn’t even slated to arrive until October 2022, having been delayed as the continued effects of the Coronavirus pandemic stretch far beyond just 2020’s release schedule. Plot details might be thin on the ground at the moment, but Miller has teased that it’ll make the first installment look quaint by comparison and we’ve now heard that at least two new Spider-people are set to appear.

Sony Shares Eye-Popping Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Promo Art 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us the Percy Jackson series was being rebooted as a streaming show and that Netflix is doing an Extraction sequel, both of which were correct – Peter and Mary Jane Parker’s daughter May is set to show up as Spider-Girl, as is a mechanized Spider-Man that could draw its inspirations from the cult favorite Japanese TV show’s Leopardon.

How they’ll factor into things remains unclear, but the first installment gave plenty of more obscure versions of Spidey their chance to shine, so it already seems like a foregone conclusion that the Into the Spider-Verse sequel will dive even deeper into the Marvel back catalogue to pull out some deep cuts that will appeal to both longtime fans and general audiences alike.