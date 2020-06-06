Spider-Man And Wolverine Will Reportedly Be The New Faces Of The MCU

As both the star of the franchise’s first movie and their most popular character, Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark was undoubtedly the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout the entire Infinity Saga, with virtually all of the major plot threads connected to him in some way. Now that Iron Man is out of the picture though, at least for the time being, the studio will be looking for another superhero to step up to the plate.

It was widely speculated that Spider-Man and Captain Marvel would be the faces of the MCU going forward, with the former arguably their most marketable character and the latter widely expected to become the next leader of the Avengers, but it appears that there might be another contender being added to the mix now.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us that Percy Jackson is being rebooted as a streaming series, and Netflix is developing an Extraction sequel, both of which were correct – the current plan is for Wolverine to eventually establish himself as one of the MCU’s marquee heroes.

We’ve heard that Marvel plan on playing the long game with Logan, and in the beginning he’ll only have a minor role in their rebooted X-Men team to differentiate the MCU’s take on the group from Fox’s, but over time he’ll grow into one of the major players. It makes sense that Wolverine’s new owners would be keen to take baby steps with the character, too, given that Hugh Jackman’s tenure isn’t going to be easily forgotten, but the adamntium-bonded mutant is still one of the most recognizable and popular character that they have at their disposal.

Our sources have also told us that Carol Danvers has a huge role to play in the franchise’s immediate future, too, despite the continued trolling campaign aimed at Brie Larson, but Marvel will fully embrace Wolverine’s popularity and down the road, he’ll be positioned on the same level as Captain Marvel and Spider-Man as one of the MCU’s three premiere names.