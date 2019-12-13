Spider-Man’s Next MCU Crossover Has Reportedly Been Revealed

The ink may have only just dried on the new deal that will allow Spider-Man to remain part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after a lot of discussion between Marvel Studios and Sony over how to best share the hero going forward, but already we know to expect a third standalone adventure for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to arrive in the summer of 2021.

However, this being the MCU, a franchise that has done so well because its interconnected stories are planned years in advance, there’s no doubt in our minds that Kevin Feige already knows where he’s taking the character after Spider-Man 3. Indeed, from everything we’ve heard over these last few months, Spidey looks set to be a key figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time yet and we may now know the next big crossover event he’ll take part in.

Taking to Twitter last month, trusted insider Daniel RPK shared the following Tweet, which tells us that if his intel is right, Peter Parker could show up in Captain Marvel 2.

As for 2023; Feb – Blade May – Captain Marvel 2 July – GotG Vol 3 Nov – Nova(?) Also add Spidey 4 somewhere. If Captain Marvel 2 is Secret Invasion which is very likely then it'll be the next crossover Spidey will take part in. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) November 16, 2019

Of course, this hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel just yet, but again, Daniel RPK has one of the best track records in the industry when it comes to scoops and besides, this is hardly the first time we’ve heard chatter of Spidey joining Carol Danvers in her next solo adventure. The part about Captain Marvel 2 adapting “Secret Invasion” also checks out with much of what we’ve been hearing.

Whether this pans out or not, though, you can bet that Feige has some interesting plans in store for Holland’s wall-crawler now that he has him back under his roof. And given that we’ve been told by our own sources that the current deal is likely to be extended come 2022, it seems fans of Spider-Man don’t have to worry about the hero leaving the MCU anytime soon.