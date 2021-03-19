Into The Spider-Verse 2 Reportedly Features A Fan Favorite Spider-Man

The superhero genre is betting big on the notion of alternate realities with The Flash having finally entered production after spending years stuck in development hell, while cameras have been rolling on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for a few months now, but they’ll both have a long way to go in order to surpass Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Sony’s smash hit has deservedly garnered a reputation as one of the best comic book adaptations ever made whether we’re talking about live-action or animation, and the hotly-anticipated sequel to the Academy Award winning first installment is set to swing into theaters in October 2022, looking to live up to the lofty expectations that surround it.

Specifics are largely being kept under wraps for the time being, but you can guarantee that there are going to be more fan favorite iterations of the web-slinger introduced, including some relatively deep cuts. In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that Spider-Man: India will be dropping by for an appearance.

The original four-issue comic book miniseries debuted in November 2004, introducing fans to Pavitr Prabhakar, who moves to Mumbai with his Aunt Maya and Uncle Bhim. An ingenious twist on the established mythology, Pavitr encounters an ancient being who gives him spider-like powers, but after his uncle is killed, he utilizes his newfound abilities in the fight against local crime boss Nalin Oberoi, while falling head over heels for his classmate Meera Jain.

Spider-Man: India would certainly increase the focus on diversity and representation within Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, but he’s also a solid fan favorite in his own right that a lot of viewers would love to see on the big screen.