Spider-Man: No Way Home is now out internationally and hits domestic theaters tomorrow. MCU and Spidey fans have reason to celebrate: the reviews are glowing, the box office projections positive, and – as someone who’s seen the movie – I can confirm it’s one hell of a ride.

This wave of web-fever has stretched to literally every other Spider-Man movie released, all of which have been climbing YouTube and Google’s Best Selling Movies & TV shows chart and now dominate the top 20.

In prime position is the recent Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which sits at the top of the charts. Tom Holland’s Homecoming and Far From Home sit at 6 and 3 respectively, Andrew Garfield’s two movies at 10 and 11, and Tobey Maguire’s trilogy at 15, 16, and 19. Rounding things out are Into the Spider-Verse at 17 and Venom at 28.

Spider-Man swings through multiverse in new 'No Way Home' IMAX poster 1 of 2

Click to skip Spider-Man swings through multiverse in new 'No Way Home' IMAX poster

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With previous Spidey villains all over the trailers and Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men strongly rumored, it’s no surprise audiences are catching up with their movies. However, I suspect their true current popularity isn’t reflected in this list.

For example, the Raimiverse trilogy is available as part of the Netflix library in many territories, so anyone wanting to rewatch those will probably do it there rather than paying extra for them on YouTube.

Even so, I’d say it’s worth revisiting these movies before No Way Home. Each of the returning villains’ stories builds upon their arcs in their original movies, so reminding yourself how things went down in each of them makes No Way Home a more satisfying watch.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters tomorrow.