Spoiler merchant Mark Ruffalo tries not to get himself into trouble when addressing a potential Iron Man return

Marvel always plays a risky game whenever it sends Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo out on the promotional circuit, and while the former did a stellar job denying that there was more than one Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latter has yet to prove himself to a similar extent.

After all, looking back, it was hilarious to discover that the longtime Bruce Banner was telling the complete and unfiltered truth during the Avengers: Infinity War press tour when he blurted out that everyone dies at the end, so it’s worth listening to Ruffalo anytime he opens his mouth if you’re one of those fans who loves to hoover up every tiny detail ahead of release.

With the Multiverse Saga now in full swing, there are officially no returns or comebacks that can be deemed as 100 percent off the table, and Robert Downey Jr.’s name is unsurprisingly one that comes up more than most. However, when asked at the weekend’s Emerald City Comic-Con if the Science Bros would be reuniting, the Oscar-nominated star tried not to put his foot in his mouth.

Image via Marvel Studios

“Sad, but there is a time machine. And there are alternate universes and realities, so anything could happen. Are one of these boards going to fall on me? Man, are you trying to get me in trouble again? I’m not going to say it’s not possible, but I’m not going to say it is.”

The MCU should leave Iron Man in the past if it doesn’t want the increasingly-shaky Multiverse Saga to be unfavorably compared to what came before, but then again, if there’s one way to mainline fan service that could paper over whatever cracks may appear in either The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars, then an unexpected appearance from Tony Stark would be a hell of a way to do it.