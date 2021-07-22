[SPOILERS] Is Reportedly The Main Villain Of Doctor Strange 2, Not Nightmare

We’re just eight months away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and despite the information we can infer from both the title and the events of Phase Four so far in WandaVision and Loki, we still know next to nothing about Sam Raimi’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster.

Even the cast is being kept largely under wraps, with Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez the only new addition to the roster confirmed so far alongside returnees Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Chiwitel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong, although actor Jon Prophet has reportedly been cast as New Yorker 616, a minor part but one that will stand out to fans of comic book lore when the MCU has been designated as Earth-199999, and 616 is the Marvel Comics universe.

We don’t even know who the villain in Multiverse of Madness is going to be, although a multitude of candidates have been touted. However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us McAdams would definitely be back for the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel when it was widely reported she’d dropped out – Scarlet Witch is reportedly the big bad of the movie.

According to our information, Wanda goes on a rampage through the multiverse to try and find the timeline where her children exist and called out her, and Olsen confirmed already that she’s able to traverse the very fabric of reality. Additionally, we’ve also heard she’ll be going after America Chavez, which may be tied to the character’s comic book abilities that include teleportation and inter-dimensional travel. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is shaping up to be the MCU’s wildest effort yet, and given her power levels, Wanda will be a formidable foe.