[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Lead The Sinister Six In Spider-Man: No Way Home

It seems that anyone who’s even stepped into Peter Parker’s orbit over the last two decades has been rumored for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Up until it was confirmed that the multiverse would be involved, though, Kraven the Hunter was always seen as the most likely choice to act as Tom Holland’s next antagonist, something director Jon Watts said that he’d love to see happen.

But obviously, that’s no longer the direction the film is heading in and the rumor mill continues to churn, spinning out every name imaginable. And while it’ll still be a while yet before we find out who, exactly, will be taking on villainous roles in the threequel, we may now know who the primary antagonist will be, and the one who leads the Sinister Six. And those duties will apparently fall to Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin (which We Got This Covered first told you several months back).

The intel comes from The Sneider Cut podcast host Jeff Sneider, with The Direct adding that Dafoe will lead a Six team that consists of “himself, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Jaimie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Hayden Church’s Sandman, the Lizard, and Rhino.” It’s a formidable lineup, no doubt, and one that we’re excited to see assemble. And we imagine Osborn won’t be just a one-and-done villain, either.

Indeed, as a savvy businessman with “deep pockets and a penchant for evildoing,” not to mention an iconic character in the world of comics, it’s likely that he’ll be making a big impact across the MCU following his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet.

Dafoe hasn’t even been officially confirmed for the movie. All the signs are certainly pointing in that direction, though, and hopefully we’ll learn more soon. Watch this space.