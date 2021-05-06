[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Be The Main Villain In Mortal Kombat 2

Warner Bros. still has yet to outline its plans for the cinematic Mortal Kombat series going forward and if it waits much longer, there may well be little left to reveal.

Indeed, even before the arrival of director Simon McQuoid’s reboot last month, rumors had been floating around online concerning future installments. As of writing, however, the situation largely remains the same, and not until executives get a clearer picture of how the video game adaptation performed at the box office are fans going to hear anything concrete. Profitability aside, though, the cast and crew are clearly ecstatic at the idea of continuing Earthrealm’s war against Outworld.

Sub-Zero actor Joe Taslim has revealed in previous interviews that he’d love nothing more than to keep playing the Cryomancer and even outlined his desire to appear in a spinoff prequel focused on the ninja’s younger years. So far, only Taslim is known to be contracted for multiple movies, though it’s likely his co-stars have been offered a similar deal.

In fact, according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 was in development with Anthony Mackie before it was announced – evil sorcerer Shang Tsung is being primed as the big bad for Mortal Kombat 2, naturally implying that Chin Han will return to play the role should a second film ever materialize.

A somewhat surprising revelation, then, considering many would expect Outworld ruler Shao Kahn to be the primary antagonist of a sequel, but it’s worth noting that the titular tournament depicted in the games hasn’t taken place in this chronology. Cole, Sonya, Jax, Liu Kang and Earth’s other protectors have merely halted an impromptu invasion of their home, forcing Tsung to retreat and play by the rules.

Taking into account that a major criticism of Mortal Kombat is the noticeable lack of screen time for certain characters, learning that Chin Han is in the running for a greatly expanded presence in a follow-up adventure is reassuring, but what do you make of this? As always, sound off in the usual place below!