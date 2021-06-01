[SPOILERS] Is Reportedly The Real Villain In Eternals

Marvel Studios have done a great job of keeping Eternals under wraps so far, and even though the first trailer for the cosmic blockbuster has been unveiled to the world at long last, it still didn’t shed any light on plot specifics.

It set the stage in broad strokes, outlining that the titular race of immortal aliens have been living on Earth for 7000 years without directly interfering in the trajectory of humans, but some sort of major event will ultimately force their hand and make their presence known to the world at large.

The official synopsis teased a connection to Avengers: Endgame, and in the comic books, Thanos is directly related to the Eternals, so it might well be tied to the Mad Titan’s semi-successful attempt to eradicate half of all living creatures in the universe before Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to pull of a time heist and restore order.

Eternals will also feature the Deviants, who’ve been the standard enemies for the group since the beginning, but there’s no word on how they’ll factor into the story and present a serious threat. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was announced – that the big bad actually might come from within.

According to our intel, Richard Madden’s Ikaris will be responsible for the death of Salma Hayek’s Ajak, the erstwhile leader of the Eternals, presumably in some sort of power grab tied to his perception that they haven’t been utilizing their abilities to their fullest extent by spending millennia hiding in the shadows. Further details remain unclear for now, but as soon as we get them, we’ll be sure to let you know.