[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Return To Mentor Wanda In The MCU

After Tyler Hayward and Jimmy Woo made such a big song and dance about Wanda Maximoff not having a superhero alias, the Leonardo DiCaprio meme from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was all over the internet when Agatha Harkness referred to her as the Scarlet Witch for the very first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

By the time the finale had drawn to a close, Wanda even had a brand new costume for good measure, as she fully embraced her destiny despite being warned on more than one occasion that she might very well bring about the end of the world. The post-credits scene saw her indulge in some light reading, too, leafing through the pages of the Darkhold and setting up the Book of the Damned as a major plot device that will no doubt be integral to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Of course, Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha was a delight from start to finish, and the ending of her story leaves the door wide open for a return somewhere down the line, something the actress is more than on board with. Where and when she’ll be back remains to be seen, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us how Vision would be resurrected long before WandaVision premiered – that the show’s villain will end up redeeming herself and act as a guide/mentor for Wanda in the future.

According to our intel, Agatha’s fate was left open-ended so that she could return, and Wanda will require her assistance in keeping her powers under control, presumably after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sees her going berserk and threatening all of reality. There’s been talk of a solo Scarlet Witch movie to capitalize on her newfound popularity, which feels like the ideal place for Agatha to return as well, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what Marvel has planned for us.