[SPOILERS] Rumored To Play Iconic Character In Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The first reviews of Ghostbusters: Afterlife hit the internet on the weekend after the long-awaited sequel gave New York Cinema-Con attendees the gift of a surprise screening, and they’ve been largely positive.

The movie fans have been waiting for since 1989 currently holds an 81% Rotten Tomatoes score, which isn’t too far ahead of the 74% bestowed upon Paul Feig’s reboot, but a lot of people would vehemently disagree with that sentiment.

With just over a month to go to release, spoilers will inevitably start making their way online, with Giant Freakin Robot offering up a potentially huge one. According to the outlet, Olivia Wilde will make a surprise cameo appearance in Ghostbusters: Afterlife as none other than Gozer, the villain of the classic opening installment.

New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Poster Heralds The End Of The World 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted a couple of Gozer references in the various trailers and TV spots, but it would still come as a major shock to see such a well-known name filling the role originally played by Slavitza Jovan.

Wilde has been keeping herself busy on the other side of the camera, directing acclaimed comedy Booksmart before moving on to drama Don’t Worry Darling, but it wouldn’t have taken much time out of her schedule to show up on the Ghostbusters: Afterlife set for a day or two if the report turns out to be correct.