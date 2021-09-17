[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Be Spider-Man 4’s Villain

Even though director Jon Watts is moving straight onto the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot and star Tom Holland’s contract expires following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s only a matter of time before we discover what the future holds for the franchise’s resident web-slinger.

That’s harder to predict than usual when Holland’s third solo outing is going all-in on the multiverse, with almost everybody expecting to see the actor fighting side-by-side with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers as they do battle against a multiversal Sinister Six plucked from both the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb universes.

While we won’t be able to make a properly educated guess until the dust settles on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Mikey Sutton of Geekosity claims that none other than Tom Hardy’s Venom will be the villain of the inevitable Spider-Man 4, which is something we’ve heard regularly since Sony and Marvel Studios agreed to extend their working relationship.

As per the report, the buzzy post-credits scene of Let There Be Carnage will tie into the MCU, setting Eddie Brock up to make his way over to Kevin Feige’s mythology in an official capacity. Sony want it to happen, so much so that they rebranded their entire mythology to put Spider-Man‘s name front and center, and Tom Hardy hasn’t been shy in voicing his desires to battle Holland’s friendly neighborhood superhero, either. The studio, stars and fans are all firmly on board, so it’s surely on the cards to become a reality sooner rather than later.