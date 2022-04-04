‘Squid Game’ director announces new film with a violently literal title

We know for certain that Squid Game is getting a second season, but before the school-games-turned-deadly viral hit returns, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is developing a new film literally and seriously titled Killing Old People Club.

The news broke earlier today via Variety, who shared that the work will be inspired by a novel from Italian writer Umberto Eco. Dong-hyuk has reportedly already written a 25-page treatment and is expecting the new project to stir controversy.

“It will be more violent than Squid Game,” he told Variety. “I might have to hide from old people after it comes out.”

The piece’s working title is K.O. Club and does not have a release date at the time of this writing. Dong-hyuk is next working on the second season of Squid Game, which he hopes to have on Netflix by the end of 2024. In the report on his new idea, he also revealed that he received generous praise from Steven Spielberg last month when the two met for the first time at the AFI Awards Luncheon. The exchange indirectly offered a unique idea for a future season of Dong-hyuk’s show if it was ever taken literally.

“Steven Spielberg told me, ‘I watched your whole show in three days and now I want to steal your brain!’ It was like the biggest compliment I ever got in my life because he’s my main film hero. I grew up watching his movies.”

The first season of Squid Game has nine episodes and is available to stream right now on Netflix.