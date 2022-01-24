James Snyder, who plays Harry Potter in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway show, has been sacked from the play following complaints by a cast member of alleged misconduct.

As reported by Variety, a third-party investigation was launched by the production company of the play after a complaint was filed against Snyder in Nov. 2021 by his co-star Diane Davis, who portrayed his on-stage wife Ginny Potter.

“Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation’s completion, at the conclusion of the investigation, the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract.” Cursed Child producer’s statement

In addition, producers revealed that Davis has “made the personal decision to take a leave of absence.

“Out of respect for her privacy — and to maintain the integrity of the investigation — we will make no further comment regarding the matter.”

The nature of the complaint or how long her leave of absence will be is currently unknown.

The statement from Cursed Child‘s producers ends with an affirmation to create a respectful workplace environment.

“We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported.”

Snyder has previously starred in Broadway plays such Cry Baby and If/Then, as well as films like She’s The Man and Pretty Persuasion.

A film adaptation of the Cursed Child is rumored to be in development by Warner Bros.