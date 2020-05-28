Simon Pegg Says Star Trek Movies Should Be More Niche And Restrained

While Star Trek on TV is going from strength to strength, with new series being announced all the time, the movie side of the franchise has stalled to a halt. It’s been four years since Star Trek Beyond was released, and though there are plans for Star Trek 4, Paramount isn’t exactly rushing it into production. Clearly, the studio is wondering what the best thing to do with the brand is, then. Maybe they should ask Scotty himself, Simon Pegg, though, as he’s got some ideas.

Pegg spoke to Collider about his latest movie Inheritance and gave his honest thoughts about where Trek on the big screen should go when asked about it. We all know that Beyond didn’t make the big bucks Paramount were hoping for, and Pegg thinks it’s all down to the fact that Trek is just more “niche” than, say, the Marvel universe. That’s why the British star thinks the studio should embrace that and bring it down a level.

“I think Star Trek is just a little bit more niche, so it isn’t gonna hit those kind of numbers. So yes, the obvious thing to do would be to not go for that massive spectacle, go for something a little bit more restrained in the vein of the original series.”

As successful as the 2009 reboot was, many fans have always been disgruntled over Star Trek getting the blockbuster treatment, feeling it goes against the feel and tone of the TV series. If the films aren’t making enough to warrant the high budgets, then maybe it would be best to slash the cost and focus on aiming at a smaller, but still sizeable, audience.

“Yes, that would be a brilliant thing to do, and I’m sure it probably has been discussed,” said Pegg. “But who knows. I don’t know. It is one of those frustrating questions ’cause I wish I had more to say about it. I totally agree with you I think that would be something you specialize a little bit more.”

Last fall, Fargo‘s Noah Hawley was hired to write and direct Star Trek 4. Given his resume, he’s not really the guy to make a major blockbuster, so presumably Paramount is thinking about doing just as Pegg is suggesting anyway, and making a Star Trek movie that’s less flashy and more cerebral. Whether the Kelvin timeline cast will return for the project, though, or if they’ll decide to pair this new direction with a fresh crew, is another matter entirely.