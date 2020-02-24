You Can Now Pre-Order Every Star Wars Film On 4K Blu-Ray

With the arrival of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, J.J. Abrams and the Powers That Be at Lucasfilm officially drew the curtain on the Skywalker Saga.

Together, they put the bow on a space opera spanning nine films and 43 years – a global sensation that has contributed so much not just to the genre of science fiction, but blockbuster filmmaking as a whole. So it’s not too much of a surprise to learn that Disney and Lucasfilm plan to pump the brakes on their Star Wars movie output, instead focusing on the likes of The Clone Wars and season 2 of The Mandalorian before launching the next cinematic adventure set in that famous galaxy far, far away.

But there will always be the Skywalker Saga (and Lucasfilm’s two anthology films, Rogue One and Solo), and we now have confirmation that all 11 movies are available to pre-order on 4K Blu-ray ahead of their release on March 31st. These can be purchased individually, or as a collective, thanks to the 27-disc Skywalker Saga Blu-ray set, which you’ll find below.

Releasing every major Star Wars movie on 4K Blu-ray may be viewed as a cash grab by some, but there’s no question that ardent fans will want to own the very best version of each installment – from The Empire Strikes Back all the way through to The Rise of Skywalker.

Of course, if you’re a Disney+ subscriber in North America (those in the UK can expect the service to go live late next month), you can already stream every Star Wars film in 4K… save for The Rise of Skywalker. Alas, Lucasfilm has yet to detail when, exactly, Episode IX will become available on Disney+, but we’ll notify you if and when that changes.