New Star Wars Book Reveals The Origin Of Rey’s Yellow Lightsaber

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a disappointing finale to Disney’s Sequel Trilogy. After The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, I was interested to see how Rey’s journey would end. I particularly liked that she wasn’t a member of the galactic nobility and that any random junk scavenger could be the next hero that saves the galaxy. It’s an uplifting, egalitarian message…one that was completely ruined by the nonsensical revelation that she was secretly Emperor Palpatine’s granddaughter all along. Ah well.

We left Rey on Tatooine, where she buried Luke and Leia’s lightsabers and declared that she was now Rey Skywalker as the ghosts of the two aforementioned heroes smiled at her. While doing so, she also unveiled her own lightsaber which (in a first for live-action Star Wars) had a yellow blade.

Unfortunately, though, as this is the end of the movie, we didn’t get to see much of it. However, the new book Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection explains the thinking behind the design, as you can see below:

It’s interesting that Rey used parts of her old quarterstaff to construct her lightsaber, though it’s a missed opportunity not to give her a double-bladed yellow saber in order to play up her proficiency with a staff. It would also be nice to know the story of its construction and specifically where Rey located a yellow Kyber crystal to give it its distinctive blade.

But I suspect those answers and more will come in various spinoff comics and novels. Right now, we don’t know how, when or even if we’ll see more of Rey after The Rise of Skywalker, but Star Wars has never been one to leave loose ends dangling. As such, expect to see more of Rey’s adventures sometime down the line in future projects.