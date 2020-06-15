Star Wars Celebration 2020 Officially Cancelled Due To COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only put restrictions on many aspects of our social life but also shut down numerous industries. Seeing as how the virus is far from dying out, especially in the United States and several other European hot zones, it’s safe to say that we should get used to this new solitary lifestyle.

As you’d expect, the outbreak also canceled a lot of conventions and festivals throughout the entertainment mediums, too, and it looks like that galaxy far, far away is the next victim. In two months, Star Wars fans and Disney would have celebrated their love and passion for the fictional universe in Anaheim, California, but ReedPop just announced that the upcoming Star Wars Celebration 2020 event has been cancelled due to concerns regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This isn’t the first high profile convention that has suffered a setback, of course. Previously, the annual San Diego Comic-Con event and WonderCon both got cancelled. The ESA even canned the gaming industry’s E3 2020. All necessary precautions, mind you, but it must still be difficult for fans to realize that they won’t be celebrating their favorite story this year as a community.

Here’s what the official statement from the page that covers the event had to say:

Due to the impact of COVID-19, we’ve made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration 2020. While this news is disappointing, we’re happy to announce #StarWarsCelebration will return to Anaheim in 2022. Full statement with ticket transfers/refunds info at https://t.co/o2ObVULVVF pic.twitter.com/CnRWHZhuDq — StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) June 15, 2020

While this isn’t exactly the best of news, Star Wars fans have still enjoyed a great ride this year. It was just a couple of months ago when the final season of Dave Filoni’s The Clone Wars took us to the last days of the Galactic Republic. What’s more, the second season of The Mandalorian will continue to chronicle the adventures of Mando and Baby Yoda this Fall, which is a lot when you consider that most movies and TV shows have either postponed their release dates or halted production altogether.

Tell us, though, are you excited about what’s to come in that galaxy far, far away? As usual, let us know what you think in the comments down below.