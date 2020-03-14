Star Wars Reveals Rey And Kylo Had A Connection Before The Force Awakens

The last issue of the new Star Wars comic series centering around the rise of Kylo Ren has revealed that his connection with Rey formed way before the events of The Force Awakens.

Much of the Sequel Trilogy’s narrative was about the unusual connection between the two main characters, Kylo Ren and Rey; two prodigies of the Force who kept the balance by representing darkness and light. In addition, the two were always connected with each other, regardless of the space or the time that they occupied. While The Last Jedi revealed that Snoke was the one who bridged their minds, The Rise of Skywalker retconned this twist and introduced the concept of a Force Dyad; a prophecy that foretold the coming together of two Force-sensitive beings with a unique bond.

Retrospectively speaking, before the last movie in the Skywalker Saga, there was no such thing in the lore of that galaxy far, far away as a Force Dyad. That’s why many fans didn’t take a liking to the revelation, but the fourth and final issue of Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren has revealed that Rey and Ben Solo shared this bond even before the events of The Force Awakens.

As seen above, when Ben loses control over his anger and kills Ren, the leader of the Knights of Ren, his transformation and fall to the dark ripples through the galaxy and reaches Rey, who’s on Jakku with Unkar Plutt. The one other person who senses Ben’s suffering is Leia, aside from Snoke and Palpatine who are watching from afar.

This confirms that the two have always shared this connection. And as it came to pass in the last installment, Ben and Rey were chosen by the Force to bring balance like Anakin once did back in the days of the Galactic Empire. Even though the movie doesn’t really confirm this, Star Wars fans can finally put the pieces of the puzzle together thanks to the new comic series and reach a conclusive answer as to what really went down between these two characters.