Star Wars Fan Proves Why The Force Has Always Been Gender-Neutral

Star Wars, as one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema and fiction, continues to maintain a massive global following that brings children, adolescents, adults, and old people together to share in the joy of the galaxy far, far away and its stories.

Even in its early days back in the 80s, George Lucas’ creation almost instantly turned into a big cultural phenomenon. But as is the case with anything that huge, the fandom developed its fair share of stereotypes. This has become more apparent recently, as Disney’s Sequel Trilogy opted for more representation and diversity. This led to an awful lot of backlash over the past couple of years. For one thing, a lot of fans have accused the House of Mouse of pushing a feminist and politically correct agenda, particularly with strong female leads like Rey, Rose Tico, and Admiral Holdo.

Apparently, there are still people who believe that Star Wars should target a male demographic, but Culture Slate recently decided to share an old photo of a female fan in 1977 cosplaying as a star pilot of the Rebel Alliance.

It would seem that ‘TJ,’ 16-years-old at the time, went to the theater a couple of times to sketch the costume and get it right. The tale of Luke Skywalker and his companions must have left quite an impression then. After all, it takes a certain amount of dedication and passion to be as hardcore a fan as she was back in 1977.

At any rate, I think it’s safe to say that Star Wars has always been gender-neutral. Even the Jedi Masters of yore would argue that the Force belongs to all individuals. In fact, when all is said and done, the story of the galaxy far far away has always been about diversity and inclusivity above all else.