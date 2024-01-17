‘Star Wars’ fan shocked to realize their baby’s ultrasound looks eerily similar to General Grievous

You know those moments when you see something and you just can’t unsee it? Well, this unfortunate Star Wars fan is going to be reminded of a certain Separatist general whenever they think of their baby.

General Grievous would and probably should be the last of all the things that your baby could look like in an ultrasound. But then, the body’s machinations hardly ever take convenience into account. These parents recently realized that their baby’s ultrasound reminds them of the sinister robotic villain in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. They even shared an image on Reddit in case anyone doubts their word, and looking at it, I’ll have to admit that that’s one strange-looking fetus.

Then again, comparing that low-res ultrasound picture to the Separatist warlord might be stretching it a bit. If anything, it’s only a testament to how much of a Star Wars nerd that child is going to grow into, because their parents definitely are. In fact, as pointed out by other users, the baby looks more like Predator than anything else.

In case we really want to stick to Star Wars lore, we could go with Darth Bane, the infamous architect of the Rule of Two.

Now that we think about it, Star Wars is in no shortage of ominous Sith Lords who wear even more ominous masks. Like Darth Nihilus.

I know what you’re thinking; the puns write themselves, so make sure to head over to the Reddit thread and check out the rest of them for yourself. As for the wacky General Grievous, it’s been a while since we saw him last — in Dave Filoni’s The Clone Wars animated series, to be precise — and we wouldn’t mind seeing more of him in one way or another. If I know anything about Star Wars fans, it’s that they’ll never say no to more stories set in the Republic era.