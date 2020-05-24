Star Wars Fan Are Now Debating The Empire Strikes Back’s Best Scene

While some can quickly dissolve into toxic, unproductive arguments, we have to admit, we like it when a fanbase comes together for lighthearted, interesting discussions. Take for instance, the Star Wars franchise.

Since the release of The Rise of Skywalker, you don’t have to look far to find ardent fans arguing over the Sequel Trilogy, but every so often, you’ll come across a lighthearted conversation which hasn’t been plagued with vitriol. We can only assume that was what the folks behind the official Star Wars Twitter account were aiming for when they took to the platform to talk about one of the franchise’s most beloved films.

For those who aren’t aware, The Empire Strikes Back celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this week, and to commemorate the occasion, two StarWars.com writers had a frank discussion about the film’s best scene. This conversation was shared on Twitter, prompting fans to chime in with their own opinions on the matter. As you can imagine, there was plenty of friendly debate and a wide variety of answers.

Obviously, there are a lot of responses to sift through, but here are a few of the best ones, compiled for your viewing pleasure.

pic.twitter.com/9pBGpYhDlM — DjPhantom fought in the Clone Wars (@DjPhantom2158) May 22, 2020

in my opinion pic.twitter.com/NHGsMLx1Sf — kylo petty ☠︎︎ (@playboikyIo) May 22, 2020

I've always loved the moment Vader ignites his saber. It's such a subtle move (he barely moves a muscle) and it's so sinister, it sends chills. Also, it instantly makes you realize just how much Luke is out of his depth here. This man (more machine now) has skill far beyond him. pic.twitter.com/hWZXk9shGu — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) May 22, 2020

pic.twitter.com/WKFtn313nF — P A X T O N (@oilerman19) May 22, 2020

We asked a few writers here at We Got This Covered to weigh in on the matter, and while we had a hard time coming to a consensus, the confrontation (and plot twist) between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker came up in conversation more than once. We’re not entirely sure if the fanbase as a whole will be able to settle on one scene in particular, but frankly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Speaking of which, tell us, what’s your favorite moment from The Empire Strikes Back? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below!