Star Wars Fans Can Finally Pre-Order Their Own Replica Of Leia’s Lightsaber

While it was disappointing for many Star Wars fans to continually see so many exciting plot elements from the Expanded Universe discarded by the time the sequel trilogy came to a close with The Rise of Skywalker, there were still some narrative threads that found their way into the highly controversial movies.

For one thing, despite the fact that J.J. Abrams originally intended for Leia to remain a political figure within the power dynamic of the galaxy far, far away, the director had to find someone able to continue Rey’s training. That job fell upon our beloved princess, who apparently had some training of her own in the ways of the Force early on after the events of the original trilogy.

The flashback sequence featuring the siblings training in the woods—Luke with his signature green lightsaber, and Leia with a new blue one—is still one of the more endearing moments among fans through the middling conclusion to the Skywalker Saga. Rey later used the same lightsaber to not only fight off Palpatine’s guards on Exegol but also deal the sinister villain the final killing stroke.

Now, as part of Hasbro’s PulseCon 2021, the toy manufacturer announced Leia’s lightsaber as part of the upcoming addition to the Black Series FX line. Star Wars fans can now pre-order the replica at Hasbro’s own Pulse website or any number of online shops including Amazon, GameStop, and Target.

The blade, which comes with advanced LEDs and realistic sound effects, the kind of humming noises lightsabers make in Star Wars, can also be removed from the hilt, allowing you to wear it on your belt much like the Jedi of yore. The only catch is, the product will ship on October 1, 2022, almost a year from now, so you’ll have a long wait to look forward to if you indeed end up purchasing the “elegant weapon of a more civilized age.”