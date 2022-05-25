‘Star Wars’ fans celebrate 45th anniversary of the blockbuster that changed everything

A long time ago in theaters all around the world, cinema was about to change forever as a little movie called Star Wars made its debut on May 25, 1977. As we all know, George Lucas’s passion project — which many of his peers predicted would be a failure — ended up becoming one of the most legendary pieces of filmmaking in history, ultimately spawning a never-ending saga which we’re still enjoying the fruits of today… exactly 45 years on.

With this Wednesday marking this milestone birthday for Episode IV — fun fact: it was first rechristened as A New Hope for its theatrical re-release in 1981 — Star Wars fans have been celebrating the franchise’s epic opening chapter on social media. Both those who were around to catch its first run in theaters and those who came to it at a later point over the past half-century are praising A New Hope on Twitter for the masterpiece it is.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away……

On this day in 1977, the world was forever changed with the first release of A New Hope, originally titled "Star Wars". 45 years later, Star Wars has forever changed so many lives, and inspired countless millions! Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/sQK6KVvKh5 — Wookieepedia (@WookOfficial) May 25, 2022

45 years! 45 years since Star Wars, later dubbed A New Hope was released. Still till this day, the space fantasy adventure George set out to create is proving to stand the test of time❤️ #Starwars #ANewHope pic.twitter.com/tCFCxqPf6k — Marshal Commander Cody (@ComCodyCC2224) May 25, 2022

Happy Birthday to the start of one of the greatest stories ever told #starwars #starwarsepisodeiv #anewhope pic.twitter.com/s6Zpr9WkUG — Jimmy Kelly (@JimmyFOEny) May 25, 2022

45 years ago today, we first ventured to a galaxy far, far away…. #StarWars: A New Hope. pic.twitter.com/NsWjCH39ou — ɪᴛ’ꜱ ᴛʜᴇ STAR WARS ➐ (@ItsTheStarWars) May 25, 2022

The film that started it all. Star Wars or A New Hope is the definition of a classic. With fun action, a captivating world, and great characters this was an adventure for this ages. Thank you George Lucas and everyone else involved. 💛 https://t.co/HdXFyyGKiq — Aaron Skyguy (@Aaron_Skyguy) May 25, 2022

45 years ago today, Star Wars began with A New Hope, and while I wasn't yet born I would come to know this film as the birth of a franchise so beloved to me, a peice of history, and something I'll cherish forever.



I love Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/DAq54xvxrp — Star Wars Daily (@dailyfarfaraway) May 25, 2022

The Empire Strikes Back is generally considered to be the finest of the original trilogy, but many fans out there hold up A New Hope as the best of the trio. If you haven’t seen it in a while, now is the perfect time to revisit it, ahead of a certain Disney Plus show’s arrival later this week.

45 years of Star Wars! I still think Star Wars: A New Hope is the best of the bunch, and I will never be sick of this movie! This week I'm feeling especially festive for some reason… pic.twitter.com/uc6f7SSYMw — MovieRatMike (@MovieRatMike) May 25, 2022

The following fact is true. George Lucas was so convinced A New Hope was going to flop that he fled to Hawaii on its opening day to avoid the “bad news.” Instead it was a smash-hit and here we are, nearly 50 years later, singing its praises.

happy 45 years of a new hope my favorite fun fact is george lucas and steven spielberg going on a holiday in hawaii the day star wars premiered — elena (@getwellshome) May 25, 2022

Although May 4 came to be known as Star Wars Day, May 25 is still a date that’s become part of the franchise’s legacy, with both Return of the Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story likewise being released on its anniversary. So happy birthday to Episode VI and the spinoff prequel, as well.

Happy Anniversary to Star Wars A New Hope, Return Of The Jedi and Solo A Star Wars Story 😍😍🙏🙏😱😱 pic.twitter.com/hKeT1XUrBN — Mariam Skywalker (@MariamSkywalker) May 25, 2022

Originally Obi-Wan Kenobi was supposed to drop its first episode today, to mark ANH‘s birthday, but as it happens Disney pushed its premiere back to this Friday. While the delay is a shame, a brand-new Star Wars series releasing this week is still the perfect way to celebrate Episode IV‘s anniversary. It makes you wonder how Lucasfilm will mark its 50th birthday in 2027…