Star Wars Fans Celebrate The Fifth Anniversary Of The Force Awakens

The first six Star Wars movies were all released in May, but after Disney purchased Lucasfilm and acquired the rights to the beloved franchise, the Mouse House opted to unveil Episodes VII, VIII and IX in December instead. Spinoff Rogue One was also handed a debut in that month, which gives Solo the unwanted distinction of not only being the lowest-grossing live-action entry in the series, but the only Disney era project to have made less than a billion dollars at the box office after landing with a thud in May 2018.

As one of the most highly anticipated blockbusters in history, J.J. Abrams’ The Force Awakens was guaranteed to do massive business, but many people were still surprised when it became the first movie ever that wasn’t directed by James Cameron to reach $2 billion globally. Absence had clearly made the heart grow fonder, as fans around the world rushed to check out the opening film of the Sequel Trilogy, with many of them shelling out to see it multiple times.

In retrospect, The Force Awakens set the template that Star Wars is still struggling to deviate from by relying on a heavy dose of nostalgia to power the story. However, it remains a massively entertaining sci-fi epic, and to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the movie’s release, fans have been flooding social media with effusive praise, as you can see below.

I gotta rewatch it!!! I love this movie so much! #StarWars https://t.co/fhRY25rJce — Artulis (@NirEli5) December 19, 2020

This movie led the way to my star wars obsession 🖤 https://t.co/o0QSxmVSNH — Ffion 💫 (@Ffion_skywalker) December 18, 2020

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Concept Art Reveals Luke With Vader's Helmet 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I love this film with all my heart. I’m so thankful it exists. I would say it’s hard to believe that five years have already passed since its release; truly, though, it feels like a lifetime has passed since I was sitting in a theater on the night of December 17, 2015. https://t.co/0IwPYPPAuQ — Shade (@SowingShade) December 18, 2020

The force is strong. 💪 https://t.co/IRxqZWn8Vx — Scotty Mar10 (@Allenma15086871) December 18, 2020

can’t believe it’s been 5 years since kyle ren has owned me body, mind and soul https://t.co/mioGKNshx1 — anakin stan account (@jabbathe_slut) December 19, 2020

The Force Awakens brought Star Wars roaring back to the forefront of the public consciousness, and based on the sheer volume of movies and TV shows coming down the pipeline over the next few years, the saga shows no signs of running out of gas, despite reception to the two follow-ups being decidedly mixed.