Star Wars Fans And Celebrities Wish James Earl Jones A Happy 90th Birthday

Star Wars fans recognize James Earl Jones as the unmistakable voice of Darth Vader in the Original Trilogy. Though it’s safe to say that even without being credited with bringing one of the greatest villains in the history of fiction to life, the legendary star, with a rich portfolio of work spanning several decades, easily ranks among the greatest actors of all time.

When A New Hope originally premiered in 1977, George Lucas introduced us to a new breed of antagonistic characters that were all but finding their footing in the world of cinema. The sinister apprentice to Emperor Palpatine was as charismatic as he was menacing, embodying everything that audiences expected to see in a big bad, not to mention that his characterization and ultimate redemption contributed to one of the most compelling character arcs in the medium. But I think we can all agree that Vader wouldn’t be as impactful and iconic as he is today without Jones’ distinguished voice and talent.

The actor, who has won many an award for his contributions to the world of arts, including three Tony Awards, two Emmys, and a Grammy, celebrates his 90th birthday today. And as you’d imagine, fans of the galaxy far, far away and other colleagues and artists have been paying tribute to the thespian on social media, as you can see below.

Jones’ other significant credits include 1964’s Dr. Strangelove and voicing Mufasa in the original Lion King in 1994 and the remake. He also received much acclaim for his roles in Conan the BarbarianField of Dreams and Shakespearean plays like OthelloHamlet and King Lear.

As for Star Wars, the actor last reprised Vader in Rogue One, though fans still want to see more of him in the future of the franchise. Hopefully, then, the House of Mouse will ask him back soon enough, especially since the rumor mill seems to favor the prospects of his return.

