Star Wars Fans Think That NASA Is Turning The Moon Into A Death Star

Ever since its premiere back in 1977, Star Wars has left a cultural impact on almost everything that came after it. The science fiction saga became so popular that even President Ronald Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative earned the nickname of “Star Wars program” to honor George Lucas’ creation.

When it comes to the world of that galaxy far, far away, the imprint of references or the narrative’s influence transcends even some of the greatest pieces of art in human history, so it shouldn’t come off as a surprise that many of Star Wars‘ devoted fans see the pattern of their favorite science fiction story in everything they come across.

Of course, that’s more often than not a harmless tendency, but sometimes, conspiracy theories go viral in the wake of new evidence, albeit still in a funny and innocent capacity, and the latest one involves NASA’s proposal to build a telescope on the far side of the moon. Apparently, this new telescope would offer advantages over other types of hardware they already have, but an artist’s rendering of the design has some Star Wars fans convinced that the federal organization wants to build a Death Star.

As you can see above, the green grid and the curved disc have an uncanny resemblance to the planet-killing space station, not to mention that the overall size of the moon would actually fit the bill. As you’d imagine, Star Wars fans are going crazy over this, and here are some of the things they had to say about NASA’s new telescope on social media.

NASA's death star is thankfully on the far side … of the moonhttps://t.co/k6qMxcpmZk HT @bruces — Martin King (@timekord) April 15, 2020

NASA has unveiled a plan to build a massive radio telescope on the moon in a project that appears to borrow from the design of the planet-destroying Death Star in Star Wars.https://t.co/icRiD9jGvv — Jason (@Jasonvalliere2) April 8, 2020

https://t.co/EYT6kX6kKu Adding the actual Death Star logo touch. About time. — AsteroidStryke (@AsteroidStryke) April 15, 2020

NASA Boss: I want some out of the box thinking. Phil, what do you have for me?

Phil: How about turning the moon into the Death Star?

NASA Boss: I like it…let's do it. https://t.co/9bceu6eMhr — John Rafacz (@jrafacz) April 15, 2020

“That’s no moon” Can they just add a laser that can be seen from earth for shits and giggles?

NASA's Plan to Turn the Moon Into a Telescope Looks Like the Death Star – VICE https://t.co/0YwMDz27dl #chewey #hansolo #thatsnomoon #telescope — jkonowe (@jkonowe) April 14, 2020

Maybe the “Space Force” will show us to be the “Empire” like in Star Wars. NASA’s Plan to Turn the Moon Into a Telescope Looks Like the Death Star #SmartNews https://t.co/skkSgHsPgm — Voice of reason 🌺🧢☮️ ❤️ (@S_Hudson9270) April 12, 2020

NASA is secretly building a Death Star https://t.co/bmPk7HVu4D pic.twitter.com/QY8jsZz0w6 — Carrick MacGiolla Eain (@carrick_mcclean) April 13, 2020

NASA is finally building the death star? — Walter Wohlstand (@WalterWohlstand) April 15, 2020

NASA has yet to come up with an affordable solution to be able to send people to the moon on a regular basis, let alone design a weapon from Star Wars that’s technologically far superior than what the human civilization can conjure, at least for now. Though what if scientists are using those aliens in Area 51 to design this weapon? (Knock yourselves out, conspiracy theorists!)

Tell us, what do you think about NASA’s proposal? Be sure to check this new project out on their official page and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.