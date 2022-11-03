Star Wars fans debate if a Nintendo accessory could have saved the Jedi

For the longest time, humorous discussions around the safety standards in and around the Star Wars universe have cropped up in just about every corner of the internet, and today is no different.

Today, it’s centered around lightsabers, about how a certain nifty Nintendo peripheral which prevents you from tossing your Wii remote through your TV screen could really have gotten some of our favorite Force wielders out of various sticky situations.

Over on the r/StarWars subreddit, user u/LiteralGrill kicked off the conversation with a simple question:

While the handy wrist strap wouldn’t have really helped Luke at the climax of The Empire Strikes Back, given his hand went along with his lightsaber, it can’t be denied that many a Jedi over the course of Star Wars history could’ve been saved from certain death with the absurdly simple attachment.

Unless, of course, they hacked their own leg off while their still-activated lightsaber dangled limply from their wrist, which naturally devolved into its own side discussion – do lightsabers switch off when dropped?

This isn’t the first, and it certainly won’t be the last time that workplace health and safety becomes a topic of discussion among the Star Wars fandom – not too long ago fans were up in arms about the shocking lack of safety railings aboard the Death Star, which turns out to actually have a pretty reasonable explanation at the end of the day.

When it comes to Star Wars and safety, it is surprisingly pertinent enough of a discussion to warrant canonizing explanations to such gaffes – such as Galen Erso revealing the reasoning behind the Death Star’s infamous exposed vent during the events of Rogue One.

Let’s see if any other ludicrous safety oversights arise from the final few episodes of Andor, currently airing weekly on Disney Plus.