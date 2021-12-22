‘Star Wars’ fans debating if ‘Family Guy’ was right about Harrison Ford

That Star Wars special on Family Guy is still among one of the greater things the animated sitcom has parodied over its 20-year history. In fact, despite making fun of every cliché plot point and ridiculous sci-fi trope in the originals, fans of the galaxy far, far away absolutely adore Laugh It Up, Fuzzball: The Family Guy Trilogy, a trilogy that retells the story of the epic saga like you’ve never seen before.

Now, one fan has recently rewatched Blue Harvest, the first episode that parodies A New Hope, and shared a particular scene on Reddit that’s managed to generate quite the buzz. Folks have been discussing if Seth MacFarlane’s jab at Star Wars actors having their moment in the sun – and Harrison Ford being exempt from this rule – is actually true, though I guess accepting it as truth is ultimately a matter of perspective.

The scene in question depicts Peter Griffin (now starring as Han Solo) in the Mos Eisley cantina, where he held his controversial shooting match with Greedo, spawning the age-old question of “who shot first?” Only this time, the parody takes the time to make fun of the Star Wars cast with one of Peter’s lines: “Hi, I’m Han Solo. I’m Captain of the Millenium Falcon and the only actor whose career isn’t destroyed by appearing in this movie.”

As several people pointed out, some of the stars went on to build great careers, like James Earl Jones (Darth Vader). Mark Hamill is also famous for voicing Joker opposite Kevin Conroy’s Batman in many animated features and several video games through the years, though Luke Skywalker remains his most memorable role. Meanwhile, the late Carrie Fisher had quite a streak off-camera, becoming a successful screenwriter and author.

Still, I guess if we’re really splitting hairs, you could make the argument that no one soared quite as high as Harrison Ford did, appearing in a number of highly successful franchises like Indiana Jones and Blade Runner, not to mention other acclaimed movies from some of the most iconic film directors of all time.