To this day, Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy remains a controversial topic among online communities. On one side of the argument, we have purists who think everything about those films was trash, while the other side of the spectrum houses a ton of diehard fans who would defend The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker to their last breath.

In this heated debate, which should unironically feel ancient and unnecessary by now, we rarely see folks settling on a middle ground, though it seems that they’ve managed to reach an interesting consensus for this new thread on Reddit.



It started with the original poster making a case for Rian Johnson directing the entire sequel trilogy. As they discussed it, this line of thought mostly has to do with J.J. Abrams rehashing everything from the original trilogy, while Johnson clearly opted for a more unique approach.

While the question of who should write and direct the sequels is a controversial one, especially given Johnson’s reputation within the fandom, most of the users concurred that the Mouse House’s trilogy mostly suffers from a lack of cohesion.

If one person were to oversee everything, as Geroge Lucas did in the first two trilogies, we probably would’ve gotten a completely different narrative, and one that doesn’t undermine what came before it, like The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker did without a second thought.

For better or for worse, though, the Skywalker Saga has come to a conclusion and there’s no changing anything in it now. All we can do is hope that Disney won’t squander its second chance when Star Wars eventually returns to the big screens.